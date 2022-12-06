Virtual MOVE! Group Orientation, session-1
When:
Mon. Dec 19, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Repeats
Cost:
Free
Two (2) MOVE! Group Orientation sessions will be taking place virtually on December 19 and 21, 2022 at 10am to prepare for the start of our new January virtual 16-week group MOVE! Group. The orientation session will provide information about the MOVE! Program and help see if it is right for you.
One on one MOVE! Weight Management sessions are also available.
Call 315-425-4374 to schedule your MOVE! Group Orientation or individual session today!
MOVE! Program Features:
1. A focus on improving your health and wellness
2. Support for eating wisely and increasing your physical activity
3. Coaching and feedback to help you reach your weight management goals
Mon. Dec 19, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Dec 21, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar