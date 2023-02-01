Potsdam area PACT Act and VA Enrollment Informational Meeting
When:
Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Potsdam AMVETS Post 282
6771 US Route 11
Potsdam , NY
Cost:
Free
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold an event from 12 noon to 3pm Friday, February 10th at the Potsdam AMVETS Post to help Veterans understand how they may be able to get healthcare benefits under the PACT Act and answers question about VA healthcare enrollment and related issues. The Post is located at 6771 US Route 11 in Potsdam, NY.
The PACT Act expands healthcare for the estimated 3.5 million Veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits areas used to discard trash by incinerating it. Burn pits were common around U.S. military camps in Iraq and Afghanistan. Studies have since linked them to cancer, asthma, and other chronic health problems. The PACT Act was signed into law on August 8 after it received bipartisan Congressional support.
If you’re a Veteran but not enrolled with VA Healthcare, you must bring a photo ID and a copy of your DD214.
For more information on the PACT Act visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ .
For more information on enrollment in VA Health Care visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction
To register for the event and get more information contact Collen Metcalf at 315-425-4400 ext. 58003