VA Health Benefit Center Representative to be at Rome VA CBOC
When:
Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Mohawk Valley Region Veterans: A Syracuse VA Health Benefit Center Representative will be onsite at the Rome VA Outpatient Clinic located at 125 Brookley Road, Rome NY on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. to assist with:
• NEW ENROLLMENTS
• UPDATE MEANS TEST
• QUESTIONS ABOUT TRAVEL PAY / BTSSS
Veterans currently enrolled in VA Healthcare will also be able to get orders placed and photos retaken for lost or stolen Veteran Health ID Cards (VHIC).
No Appointment necessary!