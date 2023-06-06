Skip to Content
VA Health Benefit Center Representative to be at Rome VA CBOC

Veteran Health ID cards

When:

Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Donald J. Mitchell Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Cost:

Free

Mohawk Valley Region Veterans: A Syracuse VA Health Benefit Center Representative will be onsite at the Rome VA Outpatient Clinic located at 125 Brookley Road, Rome NY on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. to assist with:

• NEW ENROLLMENTS

• UPDATE MEANS TEST

• QUESTIONS ABOUT TRAVEL PAY / BTSSS

Veterans currently enrolled in VA Healthcare will also be able to get orders placed and photos retaken for lost or stolen Veteran Health ID Cards (VHIC).

No Appointment necessary!

