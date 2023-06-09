Garden to Table Healthy Teaching Kitchen event
When:
Fri. Aug 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Announcing two (2) "Garden to Table" VA Healthy Teaching Kitchen Program Events!
SPACE IS LIMITED: RSVP to 315-425-4400 ext. 51513
Veterans my attend one or both events and receive a copy of a VA GAREDEN TO TABLE cookbook!
July 21, 2023, 10 to 11 a.m.
August 18, 2023, 10-11 a.m.
Increase your nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and receive guided information to help build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods!
Attend live for ﬁrst-hand information on growing produce at home and making healthy recipes from it. These events will feature plants grown on the roof top terrace of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.