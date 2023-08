Syracuse VA at the NYS Fair Aug 23 to Sept 4

When: Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Empire Expo Center 581 State Fair Blvd Syracuse, NY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Visit the Syracuse VA Medical Center display in the Horticulture Building at this year’s New York State Fair August 23-Sept 4th .

Get the latest information on health care enrollment/PACT Act, compensation, volunteering, other benefits as well as employment opportunities at VA!

