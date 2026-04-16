16th ANNUAL WALK AND ROLL VA2K
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY
Cost:
Free
FREE and OPEN to EVERYONE!
May 20th, 2026
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Locations:
- Syracuse VA Medical Center at Veterans Park
- Syracuse Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic
- VA Rome Community Clinic
- VA Binghamton Community Clinic
Donations (optional) to support VA Homeless Team
Checks payable to: Syracuse VA Medical Center
E-Donate: Select Facility “Syracuse VA Medical Center”