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16th ANNUAL WALK AND ROLL VA2K

Poster for 16th Annual VA Walk and Roll event on May 20th, 2026.

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, NY

Cost:

Free

FREE and OPEN to EVERYONE!

May 20th, 2026 

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Locations: 

  • Syracuse VA Medical Center at Veterans Park
  • Syracuse Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic
  • VA Rome Community Clinic
  • VA Binghamton Community Clinic

Donations (optional) to support VA Homeless Team

Checks payable to:  Syracuse VA Medical Center 

E-Donate: Select Facility “Syracuse VA Medical Center” 

Other VA events

Last updated: 