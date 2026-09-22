Hiring Fair

NOW HIRING!! JOIN OUR MISSION

EVENT DETAILS

Location: Syracuse VA Medical Center

800 Irving Ave

Syracuse, NY 13210

Auditorium, Ground Floor

Main Hospital



Dates/Times:

10/15/2026 1-6pm

11/18/2026 1-6pm

12/9/2026 1-6pm



PARKING:

VA Parking Garage

Irving Avenue Entrance

(located just beyond the main hospital on the right)



IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for Environmental Services Technicians, Supply Technicians, Warehouse Materials Handlers, and Medical Support Assistants!

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for RNs, LPNs, Nursing Assistants, Surgical Technologists in the following departments: Med/Surg, Outpatient Clinics, OR, PACU, Long-term Care!

UP TO $10K RELOCATION/RECRUITMENT INCENTIVE FOR LONG-TERM CARE RNs !!

What to Expect:

On-the-spot interviews with managers

On-site HR support

What to Bring:

Updated resume with accurate employment dates

Current professional references

Why Choose VA?

Mission-Driven Purpose: Serve those who have served!

Comprehensive Benefits: Competitive salaries, health insurance, federal retirement plans (FERS), and a Thrift Savings Plan (TPS) matching program.

Education and Loan Support: The VA offers scholarships, tuition reimbursement, and specialized student loan forgiveness programs like the Education Debt Reduction Program.

Work-Life Balance: Generous vacation time, 11 federal holidays, sick leave, and paid parental leave.

Need A Virtual Option?

Virtual Interviews will be held via Microsoft Teams on the 1st Thursday and 3rd Tuesday of every month from October-December. Please contact SyracuseNursingRecruitment@va.gov to schedule an interview!

For all inquiries, please email SyracuseNursingRecruitment@va.gov