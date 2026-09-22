Hiring Fair
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium, Ground Floor Main Hospital
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY
Cost:
Free
NOW HIRING!! JOIN OUR MISSION
EVENT DETAILS
Location: Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Ave
Syracuse, NY 13210
Auditorium, Ground Floor
Main Hospital
Dates/Times:
10/15/2026 1-6pm
11/18/2026 1-6pm
12/9/2026 1-6pm
PARKING:
VA Parking Garage
Irving Avenue Entrance
(located just beyond the main hospital on the right)
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for Environmental Services Technicians, Supply Technicians, Warehouse Materials Handlers, and Medical Support Assistants!
IMMEDIATE OPENINGS for RNs, LPNs, Nursing Assistants, Surgical Technologists in the following departments: Med/Surg, Outpatient Clinics, OR, PACU, Long-term Care!
UP TO $10K RELOCATION/RECRUITMENT INCENTIVE FOR LONG-TERM CARE RNs !!
What to Expect:
- On-the-spot interviews with managers
- On-site HR support
What to Bring:
- Updated resume with accurate employment dates
- Current professional references
Why Choose VA?
Mission-Driven Purpose: Serve those who have served!
Comprehensive Benefits: Competitive salaries, health insurance, federal retirement plans (FERS), and a Thrift Savings Plan (TPS) matching program.
Education and Loan Support: The VA offers scholarships, tuition reimbursement, and specialized student loan forgiveness programs like the Education Debt Reduction Program.
Work-Life Balance: Generous vacation time, 11 federal holidays, sick leave, and paid parental leave.
Need A Virtual Option?
Virtual Interviews will be held via Microsoft Teams on the 1st Thursday and 3rd Tuesday of every month from October-December. Please contact SyracuseNursingRecruitment@va.gov to schedule an interview!
For all inquiries, please email SyracuseNursingRecruitment@va.gov