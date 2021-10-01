Breast Cancer Awareness Month WEBEX event
- When
-
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse , NY
Registration
When it's time, join the Webex meeting here.
Meeting number (access code): 199 735 8763
Meeting password: 79gpQkDdT?2
Join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+14043971596,,1997358763## USA Toll Number
Join by phone
14043971596 USA Toll Number
Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions
Join by phone for non-VA Staff
18335580712 USA Toll-free Number
Syracuse VA celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month:
Friday, October 15th, 11am-12pm
Please join our Women’s Health staff discuss:
Preventative care, breast cancer statistics, Myth busters, Do’s and Don’ts of mammograms, the process to get a mammogram here at the VA, as well as a Q&A session with our VA Breast Care Navigator
Gift basket raffles for attendees provided by our community partners!