Breast Cancer Awareness Month WEBEX event

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month

When
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse , NY

Registration

When it's time, join the Webex meeting here.

Meeting number (access code): 199 735 8763

Meeting password: 79gpQkDdT?2 

Join from a mobile device (attendees only) 
+14043971596,,1997358763##  USA Toll Number 

Join by phone 
14043971596 USA Toll Number 
Global call-in numbers  |  Toll-free calling restrictions  
 

Join by phone for non-VA Staff

18335580712 USA Toll-free Number

Syracuse VA celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Friday, October 15th, 11am-12pm

Please join our Women’s Health staff discuss:

Preventative care, breast cancer statistics, Myth busters, Do’s and Don’ts of mammograms, the process to get a mammogram here at the VA, as well as a Q&A session with our VA Breast Care Navigator

Gift basket raffles for attendees provided by our community partners! 

