Summit Drive Walk In Watertown NY- Chalk the Walk (free)

When
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
Where

19472 US Route 11

Watertown , NY

Join Syracuse VA, the Watertown 2 CBOC, and Community Partners with a walk near Summit Drive in Watertown.

Gather and create a heartfelt message or image of hope and resilience to promote suicide prevention, mental wellness, and stigma reduction with sidewalk chalk.  Free and open to everyone.

  • Bottled water and snacks will be provided
  • Resources & support information available

 

Event POC: Kaitlynn Tredway, MS, NCC, CCMHC, LPC, LMHC,  Suicide Prevention Case Manager

Watertown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

19472 US Route 11, Watertown, NY 13601

315-425-4400 ext. 58218

Cell: 315-802-3262

Kaitlynn.Tredway2@va.gov

 

Last updated: