Summit Drive Walk In Watertown NY- Chalk the Walk (free)
Watertown Chalk the Walk Suicide Prevention event
- When
-
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
19472 US Route 11
Watertown , NY
Join Syracuse VA, the Watertown 2 CBOC, and Community Partners with a walk near Summit Drive in Watertown.
Gather and create a heartfelt message or image of hope and resilience to promote suicide prevention, mental wellness, and stigma reduction with sidewalk chalk. Free and open to everyone.
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 12:00 pm to 1:30pm
19472 US Route 11, Watertown, NY 13601
- Bottled water and snacks will be provided
- Resources & support information available
Event POC: Kaitlynn Tredway, MS, NCC, CCMHC, LPC, LMHC, Suicide Prevention Case Manager
Watertown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
19472 US Route 11, Watertown, NY 13601
315-425-4400 ext. 58218
Cell: 315-802-3262