Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen - Wednesdays in October
- When
-
Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- free
Registration
Via WebEx.
RSVP today to 315-424-4400, extension 52045 or 54408.
Come Cook With VA!
VA's Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online WebEx events will provide you virtual cooking classes to increase your nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and help you build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.
