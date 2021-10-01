 Skip to Content
Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen - Wednesdays in October

Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) photo

When
Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Where

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Cost
free

Registration

Via WebEx.

RSVP today to 315-424-4400, extension 52045 or 54408.

Come Cook With VA!

VA's Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online WebEx events will provide you virtual cooking classes to increase your nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and help you build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

