WebEx Resource & Awareness Fair: Domestic Violence Awareness Month
VA knows that healthy relationships are important to your overall health and wellbeing. Let VA help you navigate the path to developing healthy and satisfying relationships.
- When
-
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- FREE
Join us for this FREE WebEx on October 18, from 11 am to 1 pm
Open to everyone.
For more info, contact the Syracuse VA IPVAP Coordinator at 315-425-4400, ext. 54076
Join by phone for non-VA Staff: 18335580712 USA Toll-free Number
Access Code: 2763 715 7488
Password: DVAM2021@VA