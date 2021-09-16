 Skip to Content
WebEx Resource & Awareness Fair: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence WebEx event and Resource Fair

VA knows that healthy relationships are important to your overall health and wellbeing. Let VA help you navigate the path to developing healthy and satisfying relationships.

When
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

VA knows that healthy relationships are important to your overall health and wellbeing.

Let VA help you navigate the path to developing healthy and satisfying relationships.

Join us for this FREE WebEx on October 18, from 11 am to 1 pm

Open to everyone. 

For more info, contact the  Syracuse VA IPVAP Coordinator at 315-425-4400, ext. 54076

 

https://signin.webex.com/join

Join by phone for non-VA Staff: 18335580712 USA Toll-free Number

Access Code: 2763 715 7488

Password: DVAM2021@VA

