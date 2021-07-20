Donald J. Mitchell Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including addiction and substance abuse treatment, diabetes care, mental health care, treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), physical and occupational therapy, whole health services, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Donald J. Mitchell VA Outpatient Clinic in Rome.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 730AM-430PM
- Tue: 730AM-430PM
- Wed: 730AM-430PM
- Thu: 730AM-430PM
- Fri: 730AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
In the spotlight at VA Bronx health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.