Donald J. Mitchell Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

Hours: Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (No weekends or Federal Holidays) Call 315-425-4400, extension 57353 to schedule.

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

VA Patient Shuttle: Monday thru Friday (no weekends or Federal Holidays)

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits