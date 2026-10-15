Fort Drum VA Clinic

Your First Visit

Go to the Fort Drum Visitor Control Center, arriving AT LEAST an hour early for your scheduled appointment.

If you do not already have authorized access to Fort Drum, go to the Visitor Control Center, directly adjacent to the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate.

Visitor Control Center Location: Building 11008, outside the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate, 11008 Iraqi Freedom Dr, Fort Drum, NY 13602

Veterans with a Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) must report to the Visitor Control Center for initial vetting and issuance of a day pass or Local Access Badge, based on their future access requirements.

Bring These Items With You

If you or a family member/caregiver is driving onto Fort Drum, please bring each of the following items:

REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, or Federal Common Access Card (CAC/PIV) , or other acceptable identification.

, or other acceptable identification. Other acceptable ID Verification Document, which can include:

VA Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card.

U.S. Military or Draft Record containing name and date of birth.

U.S. Government Issued, authenticated federal PIV credentials.

U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card.

Employee Identification Card issued by federal, state, or local government agency provided it contains a photograph and biometric information such as: name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color, and/or address.

Permanent resident card or Alien Registration Receipt Card (INS Form 1-551).

IMPORTANT: Non-U.S. citizens must be escorted onto Fort Drum by an authorized DoW ID card holder, even when presenting an otherwise acceptable form of identification.

Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp or temporary 1-551 printed notation on machine-readable immigrant visa.

Employment authorization document that contains a photograph (INS Form 1-766).

Transportation Worker ID (TWIC) issued by DHS.

Native American tribal document.

VA Clinic Appointment Confirmation

Current vehicle registration.

Proof of vehicle insurance.

ALL visitors must complete Fort Drum’s required access screening. Vehicles entering the installation are subject to inspection. Bringing personal firearms or other weapons is strictly prohibited.

Veterans with a felony conviction who may be denied installation access must request and complete an Exception to Policy (ETP) waiver well in advance of their appointment. ETP requests should be submitted a minimum of 30 days before the scheduled appointment to allow time for processing and consideration by the Garrison Commander. Completed ETP requests may be dropped off at the Fort Drum Visitor Control Center. If an ETP is not approved, the Veteran will require an authorized DoW ID card holder to escort them onto Fort Drum for the appointment. Escort arrangements must be made before the appointment and are not provided or coordinated by Fort Drum Access Control. The authorized escort must remain with the Veteran for the entire visit and escort the Veteran back off the installation afterward. Authorized escorted include Uniformed Service members and their spouses, DoW employees, retired Service members and their spouses, and retired DoW civilian personnel.

Please reference the Fort Drum Visitor & Gate Information Link as needed.

At the Visitor Control Center

Tell the Visitor Control Center staff:

“I am here for a VA medical appointment at the Guthrie Army Health Clinic”

Complete the required access process as prompted by Visitor Control Center staff, provide identification documentation as necessary, and obtain your Fort Drum pass. Veterans should allow AT LEAST 45 minutes before their scheduled appointment to complete required vetting, particularly during periods of high Visitor Control Center volume.

Enter Fort Drum

Once you have received your approved pass, proceed through the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate.

At the gate: