Fort Drum VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides specialty care services including general surgery (consults and minor procedures), audiology, urology (consults), whole health (acupuncture, massage, chiropractic), optometry, occupational therapy, EMG, general rehabilitation, and administrative functions for home-based primary care and health administration services. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Fort Drum Guthrie Army Health Clinic (GAHC) VA Specialty Care Building.
Location and contact information
Address
11050A Mount Belvedere Boulevard
Fort Drum, NY 13602-5438
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Your First Visit
- Go to the Fort Drum Visitor Control Center, arriving AT LEAST an hour early for your scheduled appointment.
If you do not already have authorized access to Fort Drum, go to the Visitor Control Center, directly adjacent to the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate.
Visitor Control Center Location: Building 11008, outside the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate, 11008 Iraqi Freedom Dr, Fort Drum, NY 13602
Veterans with a Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) must report to the Visitor Control Center for initial vetting and issuance of a day pass or Local Access Badge, based on their future access requirements.
- Bring These Items With You
If you or a family member/caregiver is driving onto Fort Drum, please bring each of the following items:
- REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, or Federal Common Access Card (CAC/PIV), or other acceptable identification.
- Other acceptable ID Verification Document, which can include:
- VA Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
- U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card.
- U.S. Military or Draft Record containing name and date of birth.
- U.S. Government Issued, authenticated federal PIV credentials.
- U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card.
- Employee Identification Card issued by federal, state, or local government agency provided it contains a photograph and biometric information such as: name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color, and/or address.
- Permanent resident card or Alien Registration Receipt Card (INS Form 1-551).
- IMPORTANT: Non-U.S. citizens must be escorted onto Fort Drum by an authorized DoW ID card holder, even when presenting an otherwise acceptable form of identification.
- Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp or temporary 1-551 printed notation on machine-readable immigrant visa.
- Employment authorization document that contains a photograph (INS Form 1-766).
- Transportation Worker ID (TWIC) issued by DHS.
- Native American tribal document.
- VA Clinic Appointment Confirmation
- Current vehicle registration.
Proof of vehicle insurance.
ALL visitors must complete Fort Drum’s required access screening. Vehicles entering the installation are subject to inspection. Bringing personal firearms or other weapons is strictly prohibited.
Veterans with a felony conviction who may be denied installation access must request and complete an Exception to Policy (ETP) waiver well in advance of their appointment. ETP requests should be submitted a minimum of 30 days before the scheduled appointment to allow time for processing and consideration by the Garrison Commander. Completed ETP requests may be dropped off at the Fort Drum Visitor Control Center. If an ETP is not approved, the Veteran will require an authorized DoW ID card holder to escort them onto Fort Drum for the appointment. Escort arrangements must be made before the appointment and are not provided or coordinated by Fort Drum Access Control. The authorized escort must remain with the Veteran for the entire visit and escort the Veteran back off the installation afterward. Authorized escorted include Uniformed Service members and their spouses, DoW employees, retired Service members and their spouses, and retired DoW civilian personnel.
Please reference the Fort Drum Visitor & Gate Information Link as needed.
- At the Visitor Control Center
Tell the Visitor Control Center staff:
“I am here for a VA medical appointment at the Guthrie Army Health Clinic”
Complete the required access process as prompted by Visitor Control Center staff, provide identification documentation as necessary, and obtain your Fort Drum pass. Veterans should allow AT LEAST 45 minutes before their scheduled appointment to complete required vetting, particularly during periods of high Visitor Control Center volume.
- Enter Fort Drum
Once you have received your approved pass, proceed through the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate.
At the gate:
- Present your approved Fort Drum access credential.
- Proceed to Guthrie Army Health Clinic Specialty Care Building.
- Park in the designated Guthrie Army Health Clinic Specialty Care (Southwest) parking lot.
- Enter the clinic through the Southwest entrance and continue straight to the reception desk.
- After passing through Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan / Main Gate, continue straight on Iraqi Freedom Dr.
- You will approach an intersection with a traffic light. Continue to straight on Iraqi Freedom Dr.
- You will approach another intersection. Turn left on Mt. Belvedere Blvd.
- Take a slight left turn at the sign that says “Guthrie Army Health Clinic”
- Enter the designated GAHC Southwest parking lot. The clinic is located at 11050A Mt. Belvedere Blvd, Fort Drum, NY 13602. There will be a label on the building that says “11050A”.
- Enter the clinic through entrance Southwest of the Guthrie Army Health Clinic Specialty Care Building.
- Once inside, continue through the corridor to the VA reception/check-in desk.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Syracuse health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Watertown 2 VA Clinic
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
Audiology, Watertown 2 VA Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed Fridays, Federal Holidays and weekends.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Watertown 2 VA Clinic CANI Building
19472 US Route 11
Watertown, NY 13601-5367
Optometry
Optician Services
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Closed on Federal Holidays
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life.
Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
- Pelvic floor/incontinence therapies
- Vestibular services for those with balance and vestibular dysfunction
- Drivers rehabilitation assessments