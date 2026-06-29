Attention Syracuse Veteran Artists, Writers, and Musicians!

PRESS RELEASE

June 29, 2026

Syracuse , NY - Big updates are coming to the Creative Arts program.

The Syracuse VA is aligning with the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition’s new timeline and goals. Here is what you need to know:

What’s Changing?

No 2026 Competition: There will not be a local Creative Arts Competition at the Syracuse VA this year.

There will be a local Creative Arts Competition at the Syracuse VA this year. New 2027 Timeline: The next competition will run from February 1st – March 15th, 2027 , via a brand-new online portal.

The next competition will run from , via a brand-new online portal. National Level Only: The official competition format is moving exclusively to the National level.

Don't Panic! Local Showcases are Staying!

We aren't letting your hard work go unseen. The Syracuse VA will be hosting an Artist Showcase in February 2027 to highlight and celebrate your incredible talents locally—just without the competition format.

Have Questions? We Want to Hear From You!

The Syracuse VA Creative Arts Committee is planning an upcoming Q&A Forum to explain the new requirements and answer all your questions.