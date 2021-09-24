Binghamton VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic to Conduct Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics Beginning October 16th
PRESS RELEASE
September 24, 2021
Syracuse , NY — Binghamton VA CBOC will hold a series of Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics beginning Saturday, October 16th.
Appointments are not required, and vaccinations are available for all Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare and receive Primary Care services at that location.
Visit Saturday, October 16, 30 and November 13, 20, 2021, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Follow flu shot clinic signage.
Veterans with questions or in need of more information should contact their Primary Care Provider at VA.