No-Cost Flu Shots Available to Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
August 25, 2026
Syracuse , NY - We encourage you to get your flu shot to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community by reducing the spread of the flu.
There are three easy ways for you to get your FREE flu shot:
One, through the Veteran Community Care Network at retail pharmacies such as Costco, CVS, Wegmans, Walmart, Kroger, and others starting, September 1st. Visit va.gov/find-locations for locations near you.
Two, After October 1st at your next scheduled VA appointment.
Three, at Walk-in Flu Clinics at Syracuse VA Medical Center, Binghamton, Rome, Ithaca, Auburn, Watertown, Potsdam, and Oswego Outpatient Clinics, (specific to where you receive primary care).
Please note the following information regarding location, dates, and times for Walk-in Flu Clinics. No Appointment Needed*
- Syracuse VAMC – All Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from September 21st through October, from 8 am to 1 pm. Enter through front entrance, please follow signs
- Binghamton VA Clinic – All Wednesdays, from 9-11 am and Fridays, from 1-3:30 pm throughout October. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Rome VA Clinic – Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, October 1st through 16th, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Ithaca VA Clinic – Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays in October, from 10 am to 2 pm, walk-ins and scheduled. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Auburn VA Clinic – Thursday October 1st, 8th and 15th drive-through clinic, October 22nd and 29th, walk-in clinic – drive-through clinic and walk-in clinic from 10 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 2 pm. *This is a drive-through clinic, and by appointment, please verify with clinic first.
- Watertown VA Clinic – Wednesday, October 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th and November 4th, and 18th from 9 am to 2 pm. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Potsdam VA Clinic – Monday through Friday, October through November, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Oswego VA Clinic – All Fridays, October through November, from 1 pm to 3:30 pm, walk-ins and scheduled. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.