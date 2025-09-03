No-Cost Flu Shots Available to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 3, 2025

Syracuse , NY - We encourage you to get your flu shot to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community by reducing the spread of the flu.

There are three easy ways for you to get your FREE flu shot:

One, through the Veteran Community Care Network at retail pharmacies such as Costco, CVS, Wegmans, Walmart, Kroger, and others starting, September 1st. Visit va.gov/find-locations for locations near you.

Two, After October 1st at your next scheduled appointment with your Primary Care provider and at most scheduled medical visits.

Three, at Walk-in Flu Clinics at Syracuse VA Medical Center, Binghamton, Rome, Ithaca, Auburn, Watertown, Potsdam, and Oswego Outpatient Clinics, (specific to where you receive primary care). No appointment is needed.

Please note the following information regarding location, dates, and times for Walk-in Flu Clinics (No Appointment Needed):