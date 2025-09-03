No-Cost Flu Shots Available to Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
September 3, 2025
Syracuse , NY - We encourage you to get your flu shot to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and our community by reducing the spread of the flu.
There are three easy ways for you to get your FREE flu shot:
One, through the Veteran Community Care Network at retail pharmacies such as Costco, CVS, Wegmans, Walmart, Kroger, and others starting, September 1st. Visit va.gov/find-locations for locations near you.
Two, After October 1st at your next scheduled appointment with your Primary Care provider and at most scheduled medical visits.
Three, at Walk-in Flu Clinics at Syracuse VA Medical Center, Binghamton, Rome, Ithaca, Auburn, Watertown, Potsdam, and Oswego Outpatient Clinics, (specific to where you receive primary care). No appointment is needed.
Please note the following information regarding location, dates, and times for Walk-in Flu Clinics (No Appointment Needed):
- Syracuse VAMC – All Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays throughout October, from 8 am to 1 pm. Enter through the front entrance, please follow signs.
- Binghamton VA Clinic – All Wednesdays, from 9-11 am and Fridays, from 1-3:30 pm throughout October. Enter through the main entrance and follow signs.
- Rome VA Clinic – Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, October 1st through 17th, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Ithaca VA Clinic – All Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays throughout October, from 10 am to 2 pm, walk-ins and scheduled. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Auburn VA Clinic – Thursdays in October, as well as November 6th and 13th, from 10 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 2:30 pm. This is a drive through clinic and by appointment, please verify with clinic first.
- Watertown VA Clinic – Friday, October 3rd, 17th, November 14th and Tuesday, November 18th from 9 am to 12 noon. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Potsdam VA Clinic – All Tuesdays and Thursdays, October through November, from 9 am to 3 pm. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.
- Oswego VA Clinic – All Fridays, October through November, from 1 pm to 3:45 pm, walk-ins and scheduled. Enter through main entrance and follow signs.