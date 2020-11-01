News releases
News Releases for VA Syracuse Health Care.
Syracuse VA Medical Center Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to Veterans of All AgesMarch 24, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center, as well as associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) in Rome, Binghamton, and Watertown, have expanded COVID-19 vaccination appointment eligibility to all enrolled Veterans regardless of age.
Public virtual listening session Friday, April 2, 2021March 22, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center is hosting a public virtual listening session Friday, April 2nd to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a national leader in health care.
Syracuse VA Medical Center Modifies Overall Visitation PolicyMarch 15, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center announced today that it has modified the patient visitation restrictions that were mandated during the earlier prevalence of COVID-19.
Syracuse VA Medical Center Announces a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Call CenterFebruary 22, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center has established a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Call Center.
Syracuse VA Medical Center Marks Veterans Health Administration (VHA) celebrating 75 yearsJanuary 12, 2021
This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
Syracuse VA Medical Center encourages Veterans to leave smoking behind during yearly Great American SmokeoutNovember 16, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging Veterans to take the first step, Nov. 19, to stop smoking as part of the annual Great American Smokeout to improve their physical and mental health by combining cessation counseling with other VA clinical resources and support.
Syracuse VAMC surpasses 22,000 video visits in 2020 VA Video Connect visits increase over 1000% nationwide during COVID-19 pandemicSeptember 14, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Syracuse VA Medical Center Invites Women to Continue Making History with VAMarch 02, 2020
VA will recognize Women’s History Month throughout March 2020
Veterans Day Activities Set At Syracuse VA Medical CenterNovember 05, 2019
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold Veterans Day 2019 activities Friday, November 8th beginning at 9 am in the medical center auditorium on the ground floor.
VA Opens New Women’s Veteran Clinic at Rome Community Based Outpatient ClinicNovember 04, 2019
New Clinic Enhances Care and Services for Women Veterans