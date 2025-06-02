News releases
News Releases for VA Syracuse Health Care.
April 29, 2022
Valor Healthcare Replaces CR Associates
April 8, 2022
Virtual technology will enhance care and access to healthcare expertise for Veterans.
March 24, 2022
Syracuse VA Medical Center has modified the patient visitation restrictions that were mandated during the prevalence of COVID-19.
March 11, 2022
VA Health Connect provides 24/7 Virtual Health Care Services
February 7, 2022
The Watertown Vet Center, formerly located at 210 Court Street, has moved to a newly renovated location at 1511 Washington Street in Watertown. New staff at the center include the director Joe Lubashevsky, as well as a new psychologist, Dr. Karen Knox.
February 1, 2022
There’s an old saying that one doesn’t get a second chance to make a great first impression. The newly designed and improved DAV Entrance that recently went into service, after more than a year of design and construction, is a perfect illustration of this.
December 1, 2021
VA is hiring for openings facility wide.
November 23, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a “Healing from Trauma Retreat Day” Friday, December 3rd from 9am to 3:30pm at Clear Path for Veterans located at 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.
November 16, 2021
VA Syracuse and STGi Inc. are partnering to host a Veteran Town Hall meeting for Veteran patients at the Best Western University Inn, 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. on November 17, 2021. The event is located at 90 East Main Street, Canton NY 13617.
October 19, 2021
Syracuse VA encourages women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.