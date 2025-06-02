News releases
October 14, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
September 24, 2021
Binghamton VA CBOC will hold a series of Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics beginning Saturday, October 16th.
September 24, 2021
September 24, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a series of 11 Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics beginning Tuesday, October 12th in the Medical Center garage located at 800 Irving Ave. in Syracuse from 9am to 2pm.
September 14, 2021
Syracuse VA is hiring for all positions with a special focus on RN’s. Visit www.usajobs.gov for vacancy listings.
August 26, 2021
Department of Veterans Affairs will award 1,895,000 dollars in the form of two grants beginning September 30 to the Altamont Program, Inc. of Schenectady, NY, a community organization primarily focused on combating homelessness.
August 4, 2021
The Mobius Mobility, LLC will demonstrate new technology for providing life enhancing technology solutions for Veterans who are experiencing chronic and/or complex illness and injury.
July 28, 2021
STG International Replaces Sterling Medical
June 2, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Janssen (J&J) vaccine at the Tompkins Cortland Community Based Outpatient Clinic Thursday June 10th from 10am to 2pm. The Clinic is located at 1451 Dryden Road in Freeville, NY 13068.
May 18, 2021
The American College of Emergency Physicians’ (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) program has announced that the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department has achieved the Silver Standard- Level 2 GEDA accreditation.