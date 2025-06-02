News releases
September 14, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that video telehealth appointments to Veterans’ homes increased over 1000%, as Veterans increasingly chose virtual care through VA Video Connect during the Covid-19 pandemic.
March 2, 2020
VA will recognize Women’s History Month throughout March 2020
November 5, 2019
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold Veterans Day 2019 activities Friday, November 8th beginning at 9 am in the medical center auditorium on the ground floor.
November 4, 2019
New Clinic Enhances Care and Services for Women Veterans
May 30, 2019
Syracuse VA Medical Center has been scheduling VA MISSION Act activities throughout May. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the VA MISSION Act on our Syracuse VA Medical Center Facebook Page Mission Act Facebook Live Event - June 6, 2 to 3 pm at: www.facebook.com/VASyracuse
February 13, 2019
Planning is underway for the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s 23rd Annual Creative Arts Competition and Exhibition.
December 31, 2018
Change to STG International, Inc. Will Enhance Care and Services for Local Veterans