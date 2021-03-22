Public virtual listening session Friday, April 2, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

March 22, 2021

Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center is hosting a public virtual listening session Friday, April 2nd to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a national leader in health care.

This listening session is an exciting opportunity for Veterans to help VA reimagine how we can deliver the care Veterans have earned in an equitable, high quality, Veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. We are looking forward to hearing your thoughts on topics including:

• How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future

• Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network

• Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network

• Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities

• VA’s role in research, education and emergency preparedness

The listening session will be conducted virtually on Friday, April 2, 2021 (WebEx Event opens at 10:45 am) The session starts at 11:00 am. You will be able to participate via phone or computer. Please register to join online at: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=eab65ea32c71aeb5f38cc69009a4ae484 Please feel free to share this information with other Veterans you may know. If you are not able to attend the meeting, but would still like to provide feedback, you can also submit your feedback to VHAMAQs@va.gov .

Your feedback will be used to help develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA's recommendations before submitting recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.