Syracuse VA and Jefferson Community College Launch VITAL Program to Support Student Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

January 27, 2026

Syracuse , NY - The Syracuse VA Medical Center’s Military to VA (M2VA) Program is proud to partner with Jefferson Community College to launch the Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL) program beginning in the Spring 2026 semester.

VITAL is designed to connect Veterans with world-class VA health care while supporting their successful transition and integration into college and university life.

The VITAL program offers seamless access to both VA and campus-based resources, including:

Transition and adjustment counseling

Mental health and wellness support

Help navigating campus and VA programs and benefits

As more Veterans pursue undergraduate or advanced degrees after military service, programs like VITAL help address the unique challenges they may face—including cultural adjustment, academic pressures, and physical or mental health needs.

“Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be overwhelming, and entering an academic environment adds another layer of complexity,” said Syracuse VA’s Military to VA Program Manager, Sonya Mangovski. “VITAL bridges that gap, providing student Veterans the support they need to thrive both academically and personally. We look forward to working with the Veteran Student population at Jefferson Community College for this VITAL collaboration.”

For more information about the national VITAL program, visit: VA VITAL Program