Syracuse VA and Syracuse University Partner on New Study to Tackle Food Insecurity and Chronic Illness Among Veterans

July 22, 2025

Syracuse , NY - Veterans are disproportionately affected by chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease—many of which are linked to poor nutrition and limited access to healthy foods.

In response to this ongoing challenge, the Syracuse VA Medical Center and Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs are launching a new research study aimed at expanding access to nutritious food for Veterans with diet-related health conditions.

The initiative is supported by a $700,000 grant from The Rockefeller Foundation, New York Health Foundation, and Instacart. The funding will support a pilot program that provides eligible Veterans with monthly Instacart vouchers for healthy grocery items such as fruits, vegetables, poultry, and seafood. In addition to the food subsidy, participants will receive educational resources on cooking and nutrition, as well as support to incorporate healthier eating habits into their daily lives.



This pilot is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ broader “Food is Medicine” effort, which emphasizes the importance of equipping Veterans with both the knowledge and resources needed to make healthy choices and improve long-term health outcomes.



The program will target Veterans receiving care at the Syracuse VA Medical Center who have diabetes and hypertension and live in one of 72 rural census tracts within the VA’s catchment area. These areas are characterized by low income, limited food access, or transportation barriers.



Eligible participants will be randomly selected to receive a $100 monthly subsidy through Instacart for 12 months, along with significantly reduced fees for home delivery of medically-tailored groceries. The study will be conducted remotely, allowing Veterans to participate from their homes. Participants will also be asked to complete surveys on their well-being and food habits, administered by Syracuse University researchers. Compensation will be provided for survey participation.



Set to begin enrollment in July 2025, the study will use a rigorous randomized controlled trial design to evaluate the impact of subsidized, home-delivered healthy foods on health outcomes. The findings aim to inform future VA policy and potentially expand access to similar services for Veterans nationwide.



As with all VA research, the study will adhere to strict privacy, security, and ethical standards in compliance with federal guidelines.



To learn more about participating in VA research, visit: www.research.va.gov/for_veterans (https://www.research.va.gov/for_veterans/).