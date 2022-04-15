Syracuse VA Announces New Provider and Location for Oswego County Community Based Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 29, 2022

Syracuse , NY — Valor Healthcare Replaces CR Associates

Officials at the Syracuse VA Medical Center have announced the transfer and relocation of the operation of the VA’s Oswego County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), currently located at 437 State Route 104 East, from CR Associates to Valor Healthcare of Dallas, Texas. The newly expanded CBOC will be located at 293 State Route 104 East in Oswego, NY and will begin providing care at the new location on Monday, May 2,

Valor Healthcare currently operates VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics in some 55 locations around the country and within New York State. All Veterans currently enrolled in care at the clinic have received a letter outlining this change. There are currently more than 1800 Veterans enrolled in care at the CBOC.

It is important to note that this change will be seamless and will, in no way, interfere with Veteran care. Valor Healthcare has retained most of the current staff of providers and the high-quality service that this CBOC has been known for will continue for the Veterans of Oswego County and the North Country.

"Valor Healthcare is the largest contact provider of VA CBOCs to the US Dept. of Veterans Affairs, caring for over 165,000 Veterans across the nation. As the only Veteran- and physician-led CBOC contractor in the country, our industry-leading scores on clinical quality metrics demonstrate our sole focus and commitment to Veterans and our VAMC partners – deliver medical care that helps our Veterans lead their healthiest possible lives. We are honored to be partnering with the Syracuse VAMC in delivering best-in-class healthcare to Veterans in Oswego and surrounding communities", said Scott Barrier, Vice President of CBOC Operations at Valor Healthcare.

“Valor has done an outstanding job of relocating and expanding services available at the CBOC. Enhancements in the new location include additional space for Veterans and clinical staff including mental health and telehealth. We are very confident that our Veterans will be pleased with the new facility,” said Syracuse VA Medical Center Director Dr. Frank Pearson.

For more information about VA services at the Oswego CBOC call 315-207-0120. For information regarding eligibility for VA health care visit the VA website at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ or call 888-823-9656.