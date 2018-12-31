Syracuse VA Approves New Provider For Auburn Community Based Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

December 31, 2018

Syracuse , NY — Change to STG International, Inc. Will Enhance Care and Services for Local Veterans

Officials at the Syracuse VA Medical Center announced today that STG International (STGi) of Alexandria, VA has been selected to establish a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) to service the needs of Veterans in Auburn and Cayuga County.

STGi was selected as part of the established Department of Veteran Affairs federal solicitation and award selection process. As part of this process, contracts for operation of VA CBOC’s are competitively bid every five years to ensure that Veteran patients are receiving the best possible care from the most capable providers in the most updated facilities.

The Auburn CBOC, is currently operated by, and located in, Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing Street in Auburn. The Clinic provides primary and behavioral health care and specialty referral services to approximately 1400 Veterans in Cayuga County and the surrounding area.

STGi will establish the new clinic at the former Rite-Aid Pharmacy building located at 47 East Genesee Street on the corner of (Route 20) and North Fulton Street within the city of Auburn. The location provides easy access, ample parking and is located on a CENTRO bus route. Plans call for extensive renovations of this location which will be completed prior to an anticipated opening in May 2019.

Facility enhancements include doubling the size of the clinic to approximately 10,000 square feet. This clinic will be designed to provide significant additional space needed for room expansion, patient privacy and enhanced services. The new location will also provide the VA the ability to implement Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) and expand care by providing additional space for Mental Health, Telehealth, and Dietetic Services. Auburn Hospital will continue to operate the VA clinic during the transition period.

STGi currently operates VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics in multiple locations around the country to include Arkansas, California, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and California. “STGi is proud to bring state of the art facilities to the Veterans in Cayuga County and the surrounding community. We look forward to working with the local staff and local vendors to bring the high caliber of services our Veterans deserve. As a 10-year Army Veteran I appreciate the opportunity I have to contribute to the successful opening and operation of this new facility”, Jeff Bell, Chief Operating Officer.

It is important to note that this change and the relocation of the Auburn CBOC will in no way interfere with Veteran care. Letters have been sent from the Syracuse VA Medical Center to every Veteran utilizing the Auburn CBOC, informing them of the change in operator and location. Services for the Veteran patients currently seen at the clinic will continue uninterrupted at the Auburn Hospital location during the transition period.

“STGi was selected to operate the CBOC because their proposal was the most responsive to the needs of our Veterans and allows for the expansion of services and programing. We look forward to working with them,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, Director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

For information regarding eligibility for VA health care visit the VA website at http://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/apply/ , or call 888-823-9656.