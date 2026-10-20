Syracuse VA Celebrates Opening of New Specialty Care Clinic on Fort Drum

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Syracuse , NY - Partnership with Fort Drum's Guthrie Army Health Clinic expands access to modernized specialty care for North Country Veterans

The Syracuse VA Medical Center celebrated the official ribbon-cutting and opening of its new VA Specialty Care Clinic at Fort Drum on Friday, October 16, marking an important milestone in expanding access to high-quality healthcare for Veterans throughout the North Country.

Made possible through a collaborative partnership between the Syracuse VA and Fort Drum's Guthrie Army Health Clinic, the new facility provides Veterans with modernized clinical infrastructure, upgraded capabilities and enhanced treatment spaces designed to support their evolving healthcare needs.

“At the heart of everything we do at VA is a simple commitment: to put Veterans first. Today is an example of that commitment in action. This clinic is about meeting Veterans where they are, reducing barriers to care, and making it easier for them to receive the specialty services they need closer to home,” said Mr. DelDuca, Executive Director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new clinic, located at 11050A Mt. Belvedere Boulevard on Fort Drum, began providing specialty care services on October 5, following the relocation of the Watertown 2 VA Specialty Clinic. Veterans will continue receiving care from the same trusted VA specialty providers and care teams in an upgraded clinical environment.

The opening represents the strength of the partnership between Syracuse VA and Fort Drum. Through close collaboration, dedication and a shared commitment to Veterans, both organizations transformed a vision into a modern specialty care facility in a remarkably short time.

During the ceremony, DelDuca recognized Colonel Duque, the Guthrie Army Health Clinic team, VA staff and community partners for their dedication and teamwork in bringing the project to life.

“Today, as we cut this ribbon, we are doing more than opening a clinic. We are strengthening access to care, building stronger partnerships, and reaffirming our commitment to the Veterans of the North Country,” DelDuca said.

The opening of the Fort Drum VA Specialty Care Clinic marks an important step forward in expanding access to high-quality specialty care and building stronger partnerships to better serve Veterans throughout the North Country.