Syracuse VA Honors 103-Year-Old WWII Veteran on His Birthday

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2025

Syracuse , NY - Employees of the Syracuse VA Medical Center lined the hallways as the sound of bagpipes filled the air, welcoming World War II Veteran James Sakezles in celebration of his 103rd birthday.

James Sakezles, born on September 30, 1922, served in the U.S. Army from July 7, 1943, to December 8, 1945, as a Demolition Specialist with the 336th Combat Engineers. He carried out high-risk missions that included constructing bridges, clearing enemy positions, and transporting critical supplies and equipment. His service took him through France, Holland, Belgium, and Germany, where he performed these duties with distinction.



Following his return home, Sakezles built a life centered around family, faith, and community. He and his wife shared 77 years of marriage before her passing earlier this year, raising three children together. His legacy includes five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A longtime grocer, Sakezles worked with P&C grocery and helped establish Syracuse’s annual Greek Festival, which continues to thrive as one of the city’s largest cultural events.



Even in later years, he remained active bowling in a league until the age of 90. Today, he continues to live independently at home with support from his children and receives care from the Syracuse VA’s Home-Based Primary Care Team.



Today’s celebration brought together family, friends, Veteran service organizations, Syracuse VA staff, and members of the community to honor Sakezles’ remarkable life and enduring service.