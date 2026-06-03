Syracuse VA introduces latest surgical technology

PRESS RELEASE

June 3, 2026

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse VA Medical Center today announced that it will debut the latest robotic-assisted surgery technology in its operating rooms. The updated system will dramatically improve the patient experience for Veterans in Central New York.

This next-generation system allows surgeons to perform complex procedures through tiny, minimally invasive incisions, which dramatically reduces trauma to the body and translates to less post-operative pain. It also includes an added sense of touch, helping surgeons handle tissue more gently and precisely, which may lead to better outcomes for patients. The use of this technology also results in fewer complications and faster recovery times, getting Veterans back to their families and daily lives sooner.

"I feel strongly that this is the way future surgeries are going to continue to be performed until further technological innovation occurs," said Dr. Rahul Dudhani, Chief of Surgery. "And staying at the forefront of this technology is essential for us as an organization to fulfill our promise to the citizens who serve our country. We are committed to ensuring they have access to the best healthcare possible when their military service ends.”

The new da Vinci 5 platform builds on the success of the current da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system, bringing meaningful improvements designed to enhance patient care, support surgeons, and improve operating room efficiency. The system also features clearer, more advanced 3D imaging, giving surgeons a sharper and more detailed view during procedures. Combined with improved instrument control, this allows for greater accuracy in even the most delicate operations.

Beyond the direct clinical benefits at the bedside, integrating this state-of-the-art infrastructure serves as a powerful tool for recruitment and retention. Top-tier surgeons and residents look to practice at institutions that refuse to compromise on technology, ensuring Syracuse VA continues to attract premier medical talent to care for its patients.