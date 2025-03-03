Syracuse VA Medical Center Director Mark Murdock to Depart; Leadership Transition Announced

PRESS RELEASE

March 3, 2025

Syracuse , NY — The Syracuse VA Medical Center announces that Director Mark Murdock has decided to accept the Fork in the Road offer, with his last day serving as Medical Center Director as Friday, February 28, 2025.

Since assuming the role in 2023, Mr. Murdock led the medical center with dedication, advancing healthcare services and support for Veterans throughout the region.

In light of this transition, Mike DelDuca, the current Associate Medical Center Director, will assume the role of Interim Medical Center Director. Mr. DelDuca has played a key role in overseeing medical center operations and ensuring the highest standards of Veteran care.

As Mr. DelDuca moves into the Interim Medical Center Director role, Mrs. Ginger Mitchell, currently serving as Assistant Director, will assume the role of Interim Associate Medical Center Director. Mrs. Mitchell brings extensive experience, having previously served in this role, and will provide strong leadership during this transition.

Assuming the role of Interim Assistant Director is Mr. Aaron Schantz, a U.S. Navy Veteran with over 10 years of experience as an Administrative Officer for Facilities, Environmental Management Services Chief and Health Systems Specialist. His extensive leadership background and commitment to serving Veterans make him a valuable asset in this role.

For more information about the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s leadership team, visit: VA Syracuse Leadership.

The Syracuse VA Medical Center remains committed to providing high-quality care and services to Veterans, and the leadership team is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition.