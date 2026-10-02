Syracuse VA Medical Center Expands Acute Care Capacity with New 12-Bed Unit

PRESS RELEASE

October 2, 2026

Syracuse , NY - The Syracuse VA Medical Center recently opened an additional 12-bed Medical/Surgical/Telemetry unit on 7B, expanding acute care capacity and enhancing the Medical Center’s ability to provide Veterans with high-quality, Veteran-centered care.

The opening of 7B also supports preparations for the upcoming Community Living Center expansion, which will include the addition of 5A. Together, these efforts will help the Syracuse VA Medical Center bring more Veterans back in-house for their care while continuing to provide the exceptional services they have earned and deserve.

“Expanding our capacity allows us to care for more Veterans here at the Syracuse VA Medical Center and ensure they receive coordinated, high-quality care from the teams they know and trust,” said Mr. Michael DelDuca, Syracuse VA Executive Director. “This expansion is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our entire team. From renovating the space to preparing the unit for patient care, our employees worked together with a shared commitment to ensuring Veterans have the best care they have earned and deserve.”

The 7B unit was completely renovated in-house by the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s Facilities Management Service team. The project transformed the space into a modern care environment designed to support both Veterans and the clinical teams who serve them.

The addition of 7B represents another important investment in the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s capacity to meet the evolving health care needs of Veterans throughout Central New York.