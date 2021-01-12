Syracuse VA Medical Center Marks Veterans Health Administration (VHA) celebrating 75 years
PRESS RELEASE
January 12, 2021
Syracuse , NY — This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
Originally established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for Veterans returning from World War II, VHA has evolved to meet the unique challenges and care needs of Veterans from every era and at every stage of their lives.
To mark this occasion, the Syracuse VA will hold various events during 2021to highlight VHA’s long-standing commitment to putting Veterans at the center of the care experience, recognizing its world-class mission-driven health care professionals and highlighting contributions to medical science.
“This historic milestone is an opportunity to look back on our VA’s contributions to Veteran health care as part of VHA’s 75-year history,” said Dr. Frank Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center Director. “It is also a fitting occasion to recognize the extraordinary efforts of the Syracuse VA’s staff and volunteers, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
During the past 68 years since facility opened in 1953, the Syracuse VA has made vast and wide-reaching contributions as part of VHA’s rich 75-year history to improve the health of Veterans and the entire nation by providing new services and technologies as well as training generations of new health care professionals.
For more information about VHA’s 75th anniversary, visit https://www.va.gov/vha-history/ .