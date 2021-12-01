Syracuse VA Medical Center to Hold Three Hiring Events at Destiny USA During December
December 1, 2021
Syracuse , NY — VA is hiring for openings facility wide.
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold on site hiring events at Destiny USA Fridays, December 3 & 10 from 2 pm to 8pm and on Saturday, December 18 from 11am to 7pm. All three events will be located on the 1st Level Center Atrium near Victoria Secret store.
VA is looking to hire for openings facility wide. Applicants should bring a resume.
For questions or more information about the hiring event, all potential applicants can contact Megan Queary, Nurse Recruiter, at 315-425-4400, ext 54672 or 315-345-0385.