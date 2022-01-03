Syracuse VA Medical Center Veterans now have Enhanced Health Care Access Opportunities

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2022

Syracuse , NY — VA Health Connect provides 24/7 Virtual Health Care Services

Syracuse VA Medical Center has implemented VA Health Connect, a virtual service which provides additional and enhanced access through 24/7 virtual health care services for Veterans with advances in scheduling and administration, clinical triage, virtual clinic visits, and pharmacy through a single, toll-free number. Focusing on 4 core services, VA will deliver “The Right Care, Right Now.”

By calling 1-800-877-6976 VA Health Connect seamlessly connects Veterans to the quality health care services they need and expect to achieve their desired health goals and outcomes. Here are just some of the options available through VA Health Connect:

★ Talk to a provider

★ Ask questions about medications

★ Refill medications

★ Address mental health concerns

★ Receive lab test results

★ Schedule, verify, or reschedule Primary Care appointments

“This new initiative is more than just a technology upgrade or standardization exercise; it is a shift in culture and a renewed focus on Veteran-centric care. VA Health Connect utilizes integrated technology that captures the whole story of care proactively, considering the full context of each Veteran’s need. The initiative will make quality care accessible for every Veteran while opening new doors to care and connection. Think about it. When everyone else is asleep and you need help, the VA is literally at your fingertips 24/7. This is the ultimate in service and a tremendous upgrade and commitment to VETERAN CENTERED CARE!” said Dr. Frank Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center Director. He added, “this is not waiting for someone to answer the phone Monday morning after a long weekend. Instead, this is I need help now and the VA answers the call NOW!”

VA Health Connect creates additional access options for Veterans who need quick, reliable healthcare services, but not in-person treatment. Veterans who use VA Health Connect will continue to have access to the full range of in-person services available through the Medical Center or their local Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

This is not a substitute for an emergency department. Veterans with medical or mental health emergencies should call 911 or the Veterans Crisis Line or go to the nearest emergency department.