Syracuse VA Welcomes Dr. David Ng as Chief of Staff

PRESS RELEASE

June 1, 2026

Syracuse , NY - The Syracuse VA is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Ng as Chief of Staff.

Dr. Ng officially steps into this vital role after recently completing a successful 120-day detail as Acting Chief of Staff.

As Chief of Staff, Dr. Ng will direct clinical operations and patient care services, bringing an exceptional wealth of executive healthcare experience and a deep commitment to serving Central New York's Veterans.

Dr. Ng is board certified in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Informatics. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Northwell Health, NY, after earning degrees from New York University, Georgetown University, and New York Medical College.

Deeply passionate about improving quality of care, patient flow, and the overall Veteran experience, Dr. Ng routinely leverages system redesign tools and clinical informatics to drive positive change. His notable national initiatives include the VHA Shark Tank best practice winner “Surviving your SEPsis90 program” and the "Reducing Admit Delays for Veterans" project. He is a recipient of the Physician of the Year award at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and has completed both the VHA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and the VHA’s Inpatient Flow Academy.