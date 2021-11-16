Town Hall Meeting New VA Potsdam Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
November 16, 2021
Syracuse , NY — VA Syracuse and STGi Inc. are partnering to host a Veteran Town Hall meeting for Veteran patients at the Best Western University Inn, 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. on November 17, 2021. The event is located at 90 East Main Street, Canton NY 13617.
Last July, as part of Department of Veterans Affairs’ normal and required Federal solicitation and award process, the VA solicited and received offers to operate a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and provide care to our Veterans in St. Lawrence County.
As a result of that process, STG International, Inc. of Alexandria VA was selected to provide that care going forward. The new clinic will be moved from the current site in Massena and be at located at 201 Market Street, Potsdam, NY 13676. It will open on December 1.
Media are invited to attend. Please call Robert McLean, Syracuse VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer at Robert.mclean@va.gov 315-425-2422 or 315-956-1394 with any questions.