VA Opens New Women’s Veteran Clinic at Rome Community Based Outpatient Clinic
PRESS RELEASE
November 4, 2019
Syracuse , NY — New Clinic Enhances Care and Services for Women Veterans
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for a new Women Veteran Clinic Today, November 4th at 10:30 am at the VA’s Donald J. Mitchell Rome Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at 125 Brookley Road Rome, NY. The event is open to the public.
The new clinic will provide the more than 400 Women Veterans who receive care at the Rome CBOC with timely, equitable, high-quality comprehensive health care in a sensitive safe environment.
Media are invited and encouraged to attend.