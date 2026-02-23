VA Syracuse Healthcare System Announces New Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2026

Syracuse, NY - Mr. Michael DelDuca Brings Proven Leadership, Depth of Experience to Syracuse’s Veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today the appointment of Michael DelDuca as the new executive director of VA Syracuse Healthcare System.

“We are excited to have Michael DelDuca on board as the new Executive Director of VA Syracuse, said Bruce Tucker, Network Director of the VA New York and New Jersey Healthcare Network. “Over Michael’s time with VA, he has demonstrated the department’s commitment to the delivery of safe high quality health care, and he will continue to be a valuable asset to the network, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Michael DelDuca is originally from Canandaigua, New York. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from SUNY Geneseo and a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management from the Clarkson University.

He began his career at the VA Capitol Healthcare Network (VISN 5) as an administrative fellow in 2013. He later transferred to VA Maryland Health Care System (Baltimore) advancing to roles such as Senior Department Administrator- Nursing/Patient Care Services, Medicine/Clinical Care, Facility Telehealth Coordinator, Administrator-Anesthesia and Neurology Clinical Care Centers. In 2018, he joined the Syracuse VA Medical Center as Ambulatory Care Line Manager. During his tenure, he also served as Acting Associate Medical Center Director.

In January 2021, Michael was selected as the Associate Medical Center Director/COO at the Syracuse VA Medical Center, Syracuse, NY. Prior to this appointment, he also served as the Acting Senior Advisor to the Assistant Undersecretary for Health (AUSH) for Integrated Veteran Care (IVC).

Michael is a graduate of the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program (SESCDP) and Health Care Leadership Development Program. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In his new role, DelDuca will be responsible for the delivery of health care services at 12 locations in central New York. Facilities include our Syracuse VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Auburn, Binghamton, Cortland, Massena, Oswego, Rome, Syracuse, and Watertown.

To find out more about the VA Syracuse Healthcare System visit https://www.va.gov/syracuse-health-care/about-us/