Aaron Schantz currently serves in the position of Acting Assistant Medical Center Director at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

He commenced his career with the VA in 2016 and has held various roles, including Administrative Officer for facilities, Health Systems Specialist in the Associate Directors' Office, and Environmental Services Chief. Prior to his employment with the VA, Mr. Schantz was a local business owner, former employee at the Department of Homeland Security, and served in the United States Navy.

His work is dedicated to supporting the VA’s mission to honor and serve Veterans through a Veteran-centric leadership approach. His extensive leadership experience and commitment to a patient-first philosophy render Mr. Schantz a highly valuable asset to the organization.