Most recently, Ms. Czajkowski served as the Medical VA Care Line Manager, where she had oversight of medical/surgical inpatient and sub-specialty care operations. Prior to this role, Ms. Czajkowski was the Associate Chief of Nursing Service, Acute Care, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Prior to her transfer to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Ms. Czajkowski worked at the Syracuse VA Medical Center in both nursing staff and management positions. Ms. Czajkowski is a strong advocate for patient-centered care.

Ms. Czajkowski graduated from Crouse School of Nursing, Syracuse, New York, then went on to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York for her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and graduated with distinction. She completed her education by attaining her Master of Science Degree in Nursing Leadership and Management at Walden University, Baltimore, Maryland. Ms. Czajkowski has held a membership with the International Nursing Organization Sigma Theta Tau, and has served as a past president.

