Michael DelDuca, a Central New York native, most recently served in the capacity of Ambulatory Care Line Manager for the Syracuse VA Medical Center, providing administrative leadership for Primary Care, Outpatient Clinics, Emergency Medicine, Home Based Care, Telehealth, and Whole Health. His previous positions include business operations manager for the VA Maryland Health Care System in the Medical Care Clinical Center, Anesthesia and Neurology Clinical Centers and Nursing Services.

Mr. DelDuca earned Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from SUNY Geneseo and a Masters of Business Administration, Healthcare Management, from Clarkson University Capital Region Campus. He then completed an Administrative Fellowship with the VA Capitol Health Care Network, completed the FEMA Healthcare Leadership for Mass Casualty Incidents and is a graduate of the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP). He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Family Health Centers of Baltimore, a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center.