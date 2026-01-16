When not serving as the Acting Chief of Staff at the Syracuse VA, David L. Ng, MD is the Chief of Emergency Medicine and Occupational Health at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center, Bronx, NY. He is board certified in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Informatics. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Northwell Health, NY after completing degrees at New York University, Georgetown University and New York Medical College. He also serves as VISN2 Emergency Medicine Physician Co-Lead. His past healthcare leadership roles include Interim Chief of Staff, Interim ACOS-Education, Chief Health Information Officer and Director of Quality Management. Dr. Ng is passionate about improving quality of care, patient flow and patient experience for veterans using system redesign tools and clinical informatics. Notable national projects include VHA Shark Tank best practice winner, “Surviving your SEPsis90 program” and Reducing Admit Delays for Veterans. He was awarded the Physician of the Year award at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center, completed VHA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and VHA’s Inpatient Flow Academy.