Dr. Pearson, who is a retired U.S. Navy Captain, most recently served as the Chief Executive Director of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.

His previous positions include Chief Operating Officer of Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida and Chief Operating Officer of Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California. He earned both his Doctorate degree and Master’s degree in physical therapy from Baylor University and a Master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences.