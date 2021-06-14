 Skip to Content
Frank P. Pearson, Medical Center Director

Frank P. Pearson DPT, PA-C

Medical Center Director

VA Syracuse health care

Phone: 315-425-4892, ext. 54892

Dr. Pearson, who is a retired U.S. Navy Captain, most recently served as the Chief Executive Director of Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California.

His previous positions include Chief Operating Officer of Naval Hospital Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida and Chief Operating Officer of Naval Medical Center in San Diego, California. He earned both his Doctorate degree and Master’s degree in physical therapy from Baylor University and a Master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences.

