Paco Valle
MyHealtheVet Program (MHV) Coordinator, Minority Veteran Program Coordinator (MVPC)
VA Syracuse health care
Email: Francisco.Valle@va.gov
MyHealtheVet Program (MHV) Coordinator, Minority Veteran Program Coordinator (MVPC)
Paco (Francisco) Valle is a 20 year civil servant and retired USAF Veteran who oversees several Programs, including the MyHealtheVet patient portal program for the 13 county Syracuse Catchment area and the Minority Veterans Program at Syracuse VA. The primary goal of the Minority Outreach initiative is to increase local awareness of minority Veteran related issues and develop strategies for increasing their participation in existing VA benefit programs for eligible Veterans.