From Combat Controller to Care Provider: A Veteran’s Mission Continues at Syracuse VA

Every day at the Syracuse VA, employees work together to fulfill a shared mission: providing Veterans with the high-quality, compassionate care they have earned through their service. Among those employees are Veterans who have chosen to continue serving their fellow Veterans in a new capacity.

The Syracuse VA's new Primary Care Physician Assistant Jordan Hathorn is one of them. A special operations combat Veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, Hathorn brings his military experience and medical training to a VA team committed to understanding the unique healthcare needs of those who served.

Before joining the Syracuse VA in May 2026, Hathorn served in the U.S. Air Force from 2012 to 2019 as an Air Force Special Operations Command Combat Controller and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC), including two combat deployments to Iraq and Syria. After leaving the Air Force, he continued supporting the nation’s security mission in Afghanistan before pursuing a career in medicine.

Through the Department of Veterans Affairs Health Professions Scholarship Program, Hathorn attended the Yale School of Medicine Physician Associate Program, graduating in December 2025. His path from military service to VA healthcare reflects one of the many ways VA invests in building a workforce equipped to meet the evolving needs of Veterans.

Across the Syracuse VA, physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, mental health professionals, support staff, and countless others bring their own experiences and expertise to caring for Veterans. Employees who have served in uniform can offer an additional perspective on military culture, deployments, and the lasting effects of service, while working alongside colleagues who share the same commitment to Veteran-centered care.

For Hathorn, joining the VA provided an opportunity to continue a life of service while contributing to a larger team dedicated to Veterans. “Serving Veterans is an incredible privilege,” Hathorn said. “After spending years serving alongside some of the nation’s finest men and women in uniform, it’s meaningful to continue that mission by caring for those who have served.”

Hathorn’s story is one example of the commitment found throughout the Syracuse VA, a workforce united by a common purpose and the privilege of caring for America’s Veterans.