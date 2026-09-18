Syracuse VA Honors 104-Year-Old Former POW on National POW/MIA Recognition Day

In recognition of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the Syracuse VA Medical Center had the privilege of honoring 104-year-old World War II Veteran and former Prisoner of War John Shott, recognizing his extraordinary service, sacrifice, and resilience.

Shott served as a crew member aboard a B-25 bomber in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After completing 12 combat missions, his aircraft was shot down by Japanese anti-aircraft fire near present-day Taipei. Shott survived alone behind enemy lines for three days before being captured and held as a prisoner of war, where he endured brutal conditions, solitary confinement, and malnutrition.

Following Japan’s surrender in 1945, Shott was liberated and returned to the United States for medical treatment before being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corps. Today, at 104 years old, he remains an active member of his community.

Syracuse VA staff gathered to recognize Shott and express their gratitude for his remarkable service to our Nation. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of our nation’s former Prisoners of War and the importance of remembering those who remain Missing in Action.

On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the Syracuse VA joins communities across the country in honoring our former Prisoners of War and remembering those who have yet to return home. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.