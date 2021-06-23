 Skip to Content
Syracuse VA Medical Center - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Syracuse campus map (PDF)

Directions

From the North to Syracuse
Take Interstate 81 South to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Stay in left lane underneath bridge, and turn left onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.

From the South to Syracuse
Take I-81 North to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Turn right onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.

From the East to Syracuse
Take the NYS Thruway (I-90) to Exit 36 (I-81) Take I-81 South to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Stay in left lane underneath bridge, and turn left onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.

From the West to Syracuse
Take the NYS Thruway (I-90) to Exit 39 (I-690) Take I-690 East to I-81 South to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Stay in left lane underneath bridge, and turn left onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210
Intersection:
Irving Avenue & Van Buren Street
Coordinates:  43°2'18.08"N 76°8'17.74"W

