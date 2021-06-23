Syracuse VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the North to Syracuse

Take Interstate 81 South to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Stay in left lane underneath bridge, and turn left onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.



From the South to Syracuse

Take I-81 North to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Turn right onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.



From the East to Syracuse

Take the NYS Thruway (I-90) to Exit 36 (I-81) Take I-81 South to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Stay in left lane underneath bridge, and turn left onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.



From the West to Syracuse

Take the NYS Thruway (I-90) to Exit 39 (I-690) Take I-690 East to I-81 South to Exit 18, Adams and Harrison Street. Stay in left lane underneath bridge, and turn left onto Adams Street. Turn right at Irving Avenue (2nd light). The VA Medical Center is on the right at 800 Irving Avenue.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Syracuse VA Medical Center

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, NY 13210

Intersection:

Irving Avenue & Van Buren Street

Coordinates: 43°2'18.08"N 76°8'17.74"W