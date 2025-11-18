Pharmacy Residency Program

The Syracuse VAMC is dedicated to providing a wide range of medical and surgical services to the veterans of central New York including: primary care, mental health care, tertiary care, long-term care, cardiology, neurology, oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, infectious disease and geriatrics. The $90+ million, 6-floor addition which houses a 30-bed Regional Spinal Cord Disorder (SCI/D) Center was formally opened on June 14th, 2013. The center houses a therapeutic pool, expanded outpatient surgical services, dialysis and infusion program and seven new operating rooms. Syracuse VAMC is a level II Polytrauma Center for VISN 2 and Amputee Center of Care.

The Syracuse VA Medical Center Residency program is an ASHP accredited residency program established in 2009. The program provides a wide variety of both inpatient and outpatient core rotations as well as a variety of elective opportunities.

Pharmacy mission statement: The Syracuse VAMC Pharmacy is dedicated to providing Patient Centered Pharmacy Services that maximize a culture of innovation, education, teamwork, evidence based practice, patient safety, and excellence.

PGY-1Residency Application Process:

Application Requirements

United States Citizen

Graduate of an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy

Ability to obtain pharmacist licensure within 120 days of the start of the residency

Registered in the ASHP Resident Matching Program

Application Information

Syracuse VA Medical Center utilizes the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to gather application materials and also participates in the ASHP Resident Matching Program (administered by National Matching Services, Inc).

All application materials should be submitted through the PhORCAS site at https://portal.phorcas.org by 01/01/2026

Application materials include:

Letter of intent

Curriculum vitae

Academic transcripts

Three letters of recommendation using the PhORCAS Standardized Reference Form

An interview is required

The National Matching Services (NMS) Code for the Syracuse VA Medical Center PGY-1 residency is 22017

Search the residency directory here Residency Directory (ashp.org)

Contact information:

Michael J. Schmidt, Pharm.D.

Residency Program Director

Telephone:

Email: michael.schmidt2@va.gov

Michael T. Carter, Pharm.D., BCPS

Residency Program Director

Telephone:

E-mail: michael.carter4@va.gov