Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at the Syracuse VA Medical Center is designed to allow development of the resident into a clinical practitioner who will contribute to positive outcomes in the practice of pharmacy. The program will focus on the development of skills in a variety of practice settings including internal medicine, ambulatory care, and pharmacy practice management.
The Syracuse VAMC is dedicated to providing a wide range of medical and surgical services to the veterans of central New York including: primary care, mental health care, tertiary care, long-term care, cardiology, neurology, oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, infectious disease and geriatrics. The $90+ million, 6-floor addition which houses a 30-bed Regional Spinal Cord Disorder (SCI/D) Center was formally opened on June 14th, 2013. The center houses a therapeutic pool, expanded outpatient surgical services, dialysis and infusion program and seven new operating rooms. Syracuse VAMC is a level II Polytrauma Center for VISN 2 and Amputee Center of Care.
The Syracuse VA Medical Center Residency program is an ASHP accredited residency program established in 2009. The program provides a wide variety of both inpatient and outpatient core rotations as well as a variety of elective opportunities.
Pharmacy mission statement: The Syracuse VAMC Pharmacy is dedicated to providing Patient Centered Pharmacy Services that maximize a culture of innovation, education, teamwork, evidence based practice, patient safety, and excellence.
PGY-1Residency Application Process:
Application Requirements
- United States Citizen
- Graduate of an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy
- Ability to obtain pharmacist licensure within 120 days of the start of the residency
- Registered in the ASHP Resident Matching Program
Application Information
- Syracuse VA Medical Center utilizes the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to gather application materials and also participates in the ASHP Resident Matching Program (administered by National Matching Services, Inc).
- All application materials should be submitted through the PhORCAS site at https://portal.phorcas.org by 01/01/2026
Application materials include:
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Academic transcripts
- Three letters of recommendation using the PhORCAS Standardized Reference Form
- An interview is required
- The National Matching Services (NMS) Code for the Syracuse VA Medical Center PGY-1 residency is 22017
Search the residency directory here Residency Directory (ashp.org)
Contact information:
Michael J. Schmidt, Pharm.D.
Residency Program Director
Telephone:
Email: michael.schmidt2@va.gov
Michael T. Carter, Pharm.D., BCPS
Residency Program Director
Telephone:
E-mail: michael.carter4@va.gov