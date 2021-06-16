Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 813-972-7530.

Nondenominational Chapel

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

Room 2A-219

Map of Tampa campus

Hours: Coming soon!

Services

Daily devotion

TV channel Coming soon!

Monday through Friday, at 8:00 a.m. ET



Daily devotion

Via Teams

Monday through Friday, at 8:30 a.m. ET



Guided meditation

Via Teams

Monday through Friday, at 12:45 p.m. ET



Catholic Masses

TV channel Coming soon!

Monday through Friday, at 11:00 a.m. ET



Protestant Services

TV channel Coming soon!

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET



Islamic Services

Nondenominational chapel

Daily, 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daylight Savings Time

Daily, 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET