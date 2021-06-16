Chaplain services
VA Tampa's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 813-972-7530.
Nondenominational Chapel
James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
Room 2A-219
Map of Tampa campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Services
Daily devotion
TV channel Coming soon!
Monday through Friday, at 8:00 a.m. ET
Daily devotion
Via Teams
Monday through Friday, at 8:30 a.m. ET
Guided meditation
Via Teams
Monday through Friday, at 12:45 p.m. ET
Catholic Masses
TV channel Coming soon!
Monday through Friday, at 11:00 a.m. ET
Protestant Services
TV channel Coming soon!
Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET
Islamic Services
Nondenominational chapel
Daily, 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daylight Savings Time
Daily, 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET