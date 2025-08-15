National Veterans Golden Age Games - Interest Meetings

Are you a Veteran who’s 55 or older and interested in sports and maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle?

Join us to learn more about the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG)—the premier senior adaptive sports event for Veterans across the country— and how to get involved in JAHVH’s Team Tampa. The 2026 NVGAG will be held in Tampa, FL June 27-July 2, 2026.

Attend one of the interest meetings near you:

Tuesday, 8/19/25

Zephyrhills CBOC— 9AM-10AM (Bldg. 2 Conf. Rm 109)

Lakeland CBOC— 12PM-1PM (PACT #1)

South Hillsborough CBOC— 3PM-4PM (Group Therapy Room 103)

Thursday, 8/21/25

New Port Richey CBOC— 11AM-12PM (Citrus Room)

Brooksville CBOC— 3PM-4PM (Mental Health Room 105D)

Wednesday, 9/3/25

James A. Haley VA— 2PM-3PM (Bldg. 38 SCI Middle Dining Room)